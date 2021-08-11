Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.