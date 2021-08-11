PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $447,627.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 70% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,363.83 or 1.00070750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.06 or 0.01046942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00341980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00396723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00074015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004728 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

