Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $99.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.