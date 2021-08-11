Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.