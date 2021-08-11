Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

