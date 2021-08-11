Puma’s (PMMAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.76.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

