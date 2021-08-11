Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $57.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $55.11. Prothena shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
