Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $57.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $55.11. Prothena shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

