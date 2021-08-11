ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €15.64 ($18.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.