ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.