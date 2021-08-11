Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 112.1% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 14,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 798.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 191,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

