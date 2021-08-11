Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

