Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,962,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

