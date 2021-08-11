Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 58,085,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.