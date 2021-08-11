Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.05, but opened at $35.71. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.