Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

