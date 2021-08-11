Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,688,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

