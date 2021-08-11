Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

