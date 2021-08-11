Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

