Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 35,310 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cohu worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

