Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of IMAB opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.