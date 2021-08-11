Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

