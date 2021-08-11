Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $213,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

