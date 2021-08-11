Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.30.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

