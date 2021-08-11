Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,183,319 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 717,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,661,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 751.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 131,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

