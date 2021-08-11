Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 70.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 309.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.71.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

