Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 49,467 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

