Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$136.00 to C$141.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premium Brands traded as high as C$131.81 and last traded at C$131.80, with a volume of 5051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.33.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

