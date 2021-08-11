Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRBZF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $103.53 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

