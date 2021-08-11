Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

