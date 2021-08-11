Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $466,350.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.