Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.92. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 4,004 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $361.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 18.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

