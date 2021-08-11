Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.92. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 4,004 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $361.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.
Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
