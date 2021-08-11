Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 687,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

