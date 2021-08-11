Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.78.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

