Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $71.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,261,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,166. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

