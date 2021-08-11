Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.34. The stock had a trading volume of 162,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $6,119,297 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

