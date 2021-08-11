Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $295,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.16. 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,437. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

