Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,843. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -171.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

