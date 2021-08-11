Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 6,446 Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

CNBS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 41,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,421. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.