Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.68. 319,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,217. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $475.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

