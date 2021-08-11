Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.09. 28,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,412,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,067,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,281,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,638,847 in the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 494.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.