Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17. Precigen has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,398,239 shares in the company, valued at $184,787,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,431,747 shares of company stock worth $16,688,847. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

