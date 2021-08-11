PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

PPD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17. PPD has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PPD by 3,271.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

