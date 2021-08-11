Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.28 price target (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

