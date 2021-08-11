Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $4.42 on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 141,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,439. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522 in the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

