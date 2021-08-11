Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $22.07 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $21.74 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.92 or 0.06919757 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,101,032,195 coins and its circulating supply is 985,308,038 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

