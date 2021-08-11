Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PIF traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,812. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$343.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.