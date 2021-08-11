PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 34,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

