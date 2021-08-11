PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
NASDAQ PLBY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 34,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
