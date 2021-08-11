PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.31

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 16888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.80% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.