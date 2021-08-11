Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $9,054,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

