Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.26, but opened at $71.57. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 10,154 shares.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

